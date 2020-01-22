Exclusive Crunchyroll Clip Breaks Down How Nendoroids Are Made

If you are a collector of any sort, you know how hard it can be to find a quality brand that isn’t interested in gouging you. The intersection of quality and cost is hard to strike right, but it seems the Good Smile Company has found its sweet spot. The brand has struck gold with its Nendoroids, those cute little vinyl figures for otakus and gamers. Now, it seems Crunchyroll has decided to jump into the brand a bit more, and we have an exclusive clip of the site’s Nendoroid documentary.

For those unaware, Crunchyroll has just released a short behind-the-scenes documentary for Nendoroids. The film, How A Nendoroid is Made | Behind the Scenes at the Good Smile Company, runs just over 30 minutes. Shot on-site in Japan, the film goes to “Good Smile Company’s office in Tokyo and their factory in Tottori to meet the people responsible for designing, sculpting, painting, and packaging the world famous Nendoroid.”

As you can see down below, ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip of the film to share. It follows one Good Smile Company employee as they break down the production timeline for a Nendoroid. From digital designs to prototype prints, each figure has to go through several rounds of tweaks. Even the most detailed change isn’t overlooked by production managers, but it is all done for the sake of quality. And when it comes to Raphtalia, fans of The Rising of the Shield Hero would have it no other way.

If you want to check out how Nendoroids are chosen and prepped for consumer sales, you can watch the full Crunchyroll short now. The documentary can be found on the website’s official Youtube page.

Conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi, The Rising of the Shield Hero is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. The series is described as such, “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”