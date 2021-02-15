How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Artist Shares NSFW Valentine's Day Art

✖

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's illustrator is celebrating Valentine's Day with some rather NSFW art! How Not to Summon a Demon Lord will be making its return this Spring for its long awaited second season, and there are several heroines and characters that fans of the first season are hoping to see in action again. One of these heroines is Krebskulm, who showed up late in the first season's run as the final real antagonist of that season. But all current promotional materials have seemed to indicate she might not be popping up in the second season.

Fixing that a bit is the original illustrator from the light novel release of the series, Takahiro Tsurusaki. While the anime series has been promoting the upcoming premiere of the second season with several not safe for work visuals featuring both returning and new heroines, Tsurusaki celebrated the romantic Valentine's Day holiday with a close look at how Krebskulm will be celebrating. Check it out from the series' official Twitter account below:

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's second season (officially labeled as How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega) will be premiering this April as part of the Spring 2021 anime season. While it has yet to nail down a concrete release date as of this writing, promotional trailers and posters for the upcoming season teased Diablo will be adding new members to his party this time around. Krebskulm has been mysteriously absent, however.

The new season has yet to confirm an official license outside of Japan, but you can currently check out How Not to Summon a Demon Lord's first season on Crunchyroll!