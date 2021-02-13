How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Releases Rose Visual

✖

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has released a new visual for Rose, a new character joining the anime in Season 2! Following the successful release of the first season a couple of years back, How Not to Summon a Demon Lord is finally coming back for a second season officially dubbed as How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega. This second season is gearing up for its premiere in Japan this Spring, and the official Twitter account for the series has been celebrating with a series of new visuals featuring each of the series' main heroines.

Starting off with rather not safe for work visuals for the main two heroines from the first season, Shera L. Greenwood and Rem Galleu, the fourth and final of these scheduled visual releases turns the attention toward one of the new heroines debuting in the second season. Rose the Magimatic Maid will be joining the second season, and you can get an early look at her with the newest visual. Check it out below:

Providing the voice for Rose in How Not to Summon a Lord Omega will be Aoi Koga. She'll be joined by other new additions to the cast of Miku Ito as Lumachina, Fumiko Uchimura as Horn, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fanis Laminitus. The main trio of Masaaki Mizunaka as Diablo, Yu Serizawa as Shera L Greenwood, and Azumi Waki as Rem Galleu have been confirmed to return for the new season as well.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega will be making its debut sometime this April, so will you be checking it out? Which heroines are you most excited to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!