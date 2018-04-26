Here’s How To Watch ‘Batman Ninja’

Batman’s last live-action venture may not have left everyone pleased, but the hero hopes his next movie outing will impress. Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment took a risk by bringing its superhero universe to the world of anime, and Batman Ninja is now available for fans to watch. So, we are here to help you find the film for yourself.

This week, Batman Ninja made its debut on digital HD. The movie is currently available for purchase online, and there are several platforms you can pick it from. Amazon, PlayStation, and iTunes. If you pick up the movie on the PlayStation Store, PS Plus members can get a 10% discount on for a limited time.

If you are in the UK, then the digital release this week should apply for you as well. For those of you who want a physical copy of the movie, you will have to wait a bit longer. The feature is expected to hit shelves on Blu-ray and DVD this May. US fans will be able to buy the package on May 8 while fans in the UK will have to wait until May 14. Other regions will get their physical anywhere between May 9 and May 30.

So far, there are no plans for Batman Ninja to enter theaters in the US, but the film will hit cinemas in one country. Japan has plans to screen the movie in theaters starting on June 15, so you may want check out the movie there if you plan to vacation in Tokyo this summer.

If you are not familiar with Batman Ninja, the project was officially announced at New York Comic Con this year by Junpei Mizusaki, Takashi Okazashi, and Kazuki Nakashima, who have comprised a crew that’s worked on the likes of Afro Samurai and Kill la Kill. Warner Bros. describes the film’s story as such:

“Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.”

Will you be watching Batman Ninja? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!