How to Win a Seat at ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s November Premiere

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be having a special premiere in Japan this November, and the film is having a contest in which Japanese fans can apply for a seat at the premiere in Tokyo.

Although the contest is only open to Japanese residents, you can follow this link here to fill out an application for the seat lottery. With a Japanese address, understanding of the language, and proper identification, fans have a chance at seeing the film in a big way!

This here’s the tweet linking to the page with the entry form for the Broly premiere seat lottery, plus a rundown of all the special guests (the director plus the VAs for Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, Broly, and Paragus): //t.co/raO7DkFxIE — Todd Frankenship (@Herms98) October 3, 2018

As spotted by translator @Herms98 on Twitter, the entry form for the premiere contest gives fans more details about the event as well. After filling the application which includes address and stating what your favorite character in the series is, winners are sent a postcard that they’ll need to bring to the premiere.

The screening will take place November 14 at the Nippon Budokan in Japan. Masako Nozawa, Ryo Horikawa, Takakazu Nakao, Toshi Shimada, Katsuoshi Hokuryi, and director Tatsuya Nagamine are all currently scheduled to attend the premiere, and will even give a special greeting before it starts.

Though some lucky fans may get to see it early, it won’t be a much longer wait as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”