‘Dragon Ball Super’ Describe Share The Franchise’s “Perfect” Ending

Akira Toriyama created Dragon Ball more than twenty years ago, but the franchise shows no sign of stopping. Toei Animation has Dragon Ball Super airing right now, and fans have long wondered how Toriyama will sign off of the series for good if he ever chooses to do so.

Unsurprisingly enough, the two stars of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub have the perfect way to bid their characters farewell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sean Schemmel and Chris Sabat are well-known names in the Dragon Ball fandom for their voice work. The former voices Goku while Sabat takes care of Vegeta, but the pair are more than just actors; They are highly trained in predicting how Dragon Ball might end.

During a Dragon Ball panel at Anime Expo 2017, Schemmel and Sabat were asked how Dragon Ball Super may come to an end one day. The pair were asked how the final battle between Vegeta and Goku would go, and Schemmel had one polarizing idea to share with fans.

“We will be left with one Goku in one universe and Vegeta in another,” the actor proposed, but Sabat’s idea seemed to catch fire with the audience.

“I think it would be really fun if it got to the very, very end of the series and Vegeta and Goku are charging each other. They have these ultimate attack moves they’ve built up over the years, and they almost punch each other in the face, and it just runs the credits,” Sabat said.

“It says, ‘The end of Dragon Ball forever. Goodbye.’ And then it would have a little tag at the bottom which says, ‘Please watch Dragon Ball GT.‘”

If Dragon Ball Super did end the franchise with Sabat’s finale, Toei Animation should expect some heated letters. Fans have followed Goku and Vegeta for years, so some resolution would be appreciated – and the Dragon Ball GT quip would not go over well with fans. There’s one fast way to turn a Dragon Ball die-hard into a hater; You simply force them to watch the ill-fated sequel.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami also airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.