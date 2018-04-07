Hulu Announces Spring 2018 Simulcast Schedule

The start of a new anime season are some of anime fan’s hypest moments of the year, and the Spring 2018 anime season is no different as many different shows are going to release at the same time.

There are new adaptations of popular franchises, popular series continuing on, popular series getting new iterations, and even some major classic series coming back to screens after a long time away. Good thing to that every fan is going to be able to access these series in many different ways.

One of the streaming services offering new anime this season is Hulu, and they have confirmed their simulcast licenses for the season.

Read on for every anime series confirmed coming to Hulu in Spring 2018.

Tokyo Ghoul:re

Premiere: April 3, in Japanese with English subtitles

Synopsis:

“A thrilling new chapter unfolds in Tokyo just two short years after the raid on Anteiku. Countering a resurgence of ghouls, the CCG selects young officer Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat. But no one said it would be easy. Let the hunt begin.”

My Hero Academia Season 3

Premiere: April 7, in Japanese with English Subtitles

Synopsis:

“Summer is here, and the heroes of Class 1-A and 1-B are in for the toughest training camp of their lives! A group of seasoned pros pushes everyone’s Quirks to new heights as the students face one overwhelming challenge after another. Braving the elements in this secret location becomes the least of their worries when routine training turns into a critical struggle for survival.”

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online

Premiere: April 7, in Japanese with English subtitles.

Synopsis:

“In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the “Pink Devil.”

Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.”

Persona 5 the Animation

Premiere: April 7, in Japanese with English subtitles

Synopsis:

“Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires.

Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another…

Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours.

Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!”

High School DxD Hero

Premiere: April 10, in Japanese with English subtitles

Synopsis:

Attack on Titan Season 2

Premiere: April 10, in English

Originally created by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan started its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009 and has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide.

My Hero Academia Season 2 Part 1

Premiere: April 10, in English

Originally created by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Mobile Suit Gundam The Origin VI

Premiere Date: May 5, in Japanese with English subtitles

“What was the tragedy that decided the fates of Char Aznable, the man later nicknamed the “Red Comet” as an ace pilot of the Zeon forces, and his sister Sayla Mass?

The two siblings’ journeys, brought on by the sudden death of their father Zeon Zum Deikun who was a leader of the Spacenoids, are depicted in the four episodes of “Chronicle of Char and Sayla.”

The Zabi family who seize control of Side 3 and lead the Principality of Zeon, the early days of many renowned Zeon ace pilots who later fight in the One Year War, the secrets of mobile suit development, conflicts with the Earth Federation Forces, and the road leading to the outbreak of war—all will be revealed.”