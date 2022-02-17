Hunter x Hunter’s Gungi Board Game Is Coming to Life

Hunter x Hunter fans are some of the most tenacious out there. Even with the manga on hiatus, the fandom is still rallying together whenever possible to celebrate new content. It has been a while since such a celebration went down, but soon those fans will be able to gather around for a new event. After all, Hunter x Hunter is releasing a replica of its Gungi board game, and we’re going to need one ASAP.

So, what might it be? Well, it turns out Gungi is being turned into an actual game. Universal Music Japan confirmed its plans to sell a 1:1 replica of the manga’s board game, and fans are eager to get their hands on it.

As you can see above, the board game looks very familiar as its design was taken straight from Hunter x Hunter. A 9×9 wooden board acts as the game’s base, and Gungi comes with a slew of black and white pieces. These pieces are stackable, and Hunter x Hunter‘s rules require players to stack these pieces strategically to beat their opponent. This board game comes with come with different rule sets geared towards beginners and intermediate players. So as you can see, this game will be a must-have for Hunter x Hunter fans.

If you want to bring a copy of this game home, you will need to wait a bit. Gungi is accepting pre-orders until May 8th and will be shipping its boards out this September. Universal Music Japan is releasing two versions of this game, a basic and high-end edition. Each bundle will cost $41 USD and $418 USD respectively.

