‘Hunter x Hunter’ Gets Bubbly Cartoon Network Makeover

The recent announcement of Cartoon Network‘s new take on the ThunderCats franchise, ThunderCats Roar, had set the Internet on fire with a heavy amount of debate over its new art style.

Naturally, the Internet has taken it on themselves to take other series and give them a cute ThunderCats Roar makeover. The strangest, and strangely fitting of these is Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter.

Artist @setsublue took the characters from Hunter x Hunter and spun them into the type of cute character design and poses found on the first key art released for ThunderCats Roar. Regardless of your feelings about this makeover, this is a hilarious way to depict Hisoka.

If you were unaware, ThunderCats is currently in the middle of a huge divide among fans for Cartoon Network’s Thundercats Roar and its major art style shift from the original series. The updated take on the series is aiming for a blend of stylized action and humor, and the tone of the series seems to be aiming for the same audience as current Cartoon Network mega-hit Teen Titans Go!

The series is slated to hit Cartoon Network in 2019, and stars Max Mittelman (Justice League Action) as Lion-O and Wilykat, Erica Lindbeck (DC Super Hero Girls) as Cheetara and Wilykit, Patrick Seitz (Justice League Action) as Tygra and Mumm-Ra, and Chris Jai Alex (Star Wars: Battlefront II) as Panthro.

Cartoon Network describes the series as such:

“Staying true to the premise of the original series, Lion-O and the ThunderCats — Tygra, Panthro, Cheetara, Wilykat, and Wilykit — barely escape the sudden destruction of their home world, Thundera, only to crash land on the mysterious and exotic planet of Third Earth. Lion-O, the newly appointed Lord of the ThunderCats, attempts to lead the team as they make this planet their new home. A bizarre host of creatures and villains stand in their way, including the evil Mumm-Ra, Third Earth’s wicked ruler who will let nothing, including the ThunderCats, stop his tyrannical reign over the planet.”

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.