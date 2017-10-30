One Rock Star Just Did The Best ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Cosplay Ever

When it comes to cosplay, fans know what looks good and what does not. Celebrities are not exception to the rule, and Hyde from VAMPS is no exception. After all, the singer did just prove to the world he can cosplay Chrollo Lucilfer from Hunter x Hunter and pull it off easily.

As reported by Natalie, Hyde took to one of VAMPS’ homecoming shows in Japan with the anime cosplay. The singer performed one of the VAMPS Live 2017 – UNDERWORLD- shows at the Kobe World Memorial Hall as one of Hunter x Hunter’s most powerful characters.

The cosplay, which can be seen below, shows Hyde shirtless but donning a fur-trimmed cloak. The musician also sported some slick black pants with boots. Hyde also painted Chrollo’s signature cross on his forehead and slicked his hair back accordingly.

Musician Hyde cosplaying as Chrollo Lucilfer during Saturday’s VAMPS LIVE 2017 -UNDERWORLD- concert. #HunterxHunter pic.twitter.com/qdwz4uoTgY — Robert (@DemiFiendRSA) October 23, 2017

If you are not aware of who Chrollo is, then you only have to check out the Phantom Troupe to know who he is. The character is the leader of the gang, and his suave fighting skills have made him a key figure within the Hunter x Hunter canon.

As for Hyde, the singer is well-known for his on-stage theatrics, so the Chrollo cosplay is not too out there for him. The star, whose real name is Hideto Takarai, is nearly 50-years-old believe it or not. Hyde got his start as the lead vocalist for L’Arc-en-Ciel before joins VAMPS

If you are not familiar with Hunter x Hunter, then you can definitely get acquainted. The shonen series is one filled with hijinks and thrilling action since it follows a young boy named Gon Freecs who dreams of becoming a Hunter. Determined to pass the challenging Hunter Examination, Gon and his comrades begin their journey to become revered Hunters and cause a ruckus along the way.