Hunter x Hunter Creator Reveals The Perfect Sailor Moon Crossover

Yoshihiro Togashi has been a force within the anime world for decades, creating the likes of Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho. While the manga artist did return to the story of Gon and his fellow hunters after a years-long hiatus, new chapters are being released intermittently due to the creator’s lingering health issues. In relation to Togashi, the artist has already created one of the most amazing anime crossovers by marrying the creator of Sailor Moon, Naoko Takeuchi. To once again highlight the relationship between the two, Togashi once again depicted one of the Sailor Scouts from the beloved shojo series.

Yoshihiro and Naoko got married in 1999, meaning the couple tied the knot over twenty-five years ago. Despite this, there has never been an official crossover that saw Gon and the hunters running into the Sailor Scouts. When Togashi made his way back to social media by starting his own X account, said account became the most followed for any manga creator in history. As it stands, the mangaka has over 3.4 million followers, and this number only continues to grow. While Togashi will normally share updates on the future of Hunter x Hunter, he has taken the opportunity to take a crack at his wife’s biggest work by depicting Sailor Mars. You can check out the amazing crossover below.

Hunter & Scouts

Toei Animation & Madhouse

Unfortunately, both Hunter x Hunter and Sailor Moon share something unfortunate in common, as both anime franchises currently don’t have any new anime projects in the works. Since Studio Madhouse ended their run with Gon and company, the production house hasn’t hinted at a return, and no other studio has announced that they will be tackling the shonen franchise. While the Hunter x Hunter manga continues thanks to Togashi, the same can’t be said for Sailor Moon. While the shojo’s manga originally ended in the late ’90s, various anime productions helped push the Sailor Scouts to the forefront. However, Takeuchi hasn’t hinted at returning to the franchise with any new manga chapters.

When it comes to Hunter x Hunter, the manga has continued to tell the story of the Succession Contest Arc. Since this latest saga doesn’t feature Gon and/or Killua in the starring roles, instead handing off the banner to Kurapika, it has been years since we saw the best friends in the shonen series. Dragged into a royal war that will dictate the future of a nation, Kurapika has had to put his search for the Phantom Troupe to the side as he attempts to survive and make sure the rightful victor takes the crown. Whenever Hunter x Hunter’s anime does make a comeback, many are crossing their fingers that the next adaptation will cover the manga material that was never brought to the small screen, since there are quite a few chapters to bring to life.

What do you think of this amazing anime crossover forged via the bond of love?