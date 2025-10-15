Hunter x Hunter Creator Finally Shares New Look at Killua After 9 Years

Hunter x Hunter’s creator has been hard at work on bringing the manga back from its current hiatus, and has shared a fun new look at Killua for the first time in nearly a decade! Hunter x Hunter has been one of the longest running franchises within Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but unfortunately it’s not because of a long chapter count. Due to creator Yoshihiro Togashi’s poor health, the series has gone on multiple hiatuses over the last couple of decades. They have had some very long stretches of time in between each new hiatus as well due to his condition.

Yoshihiro Togashi, who had already made a name for himself with Yu Yu Hakusho in Shonen Jump before, has been on record time and time again about how his current poor back issues make it tougher to release new chapters of the series. But thanks to some updates on social media as the creator continues to work on what’s next, fans got the first new look at Killua as he hasn’t been seen in the manga since 2016…and even longer since he’s actually had something to do in the story.

What Happened to Killua in Hunter x Hunter?

Hunter x Hunter has been on a hiatus since the release of Chapter 410 released last December. It’s certainly not the longest hiatus that the manga has been on as before Chapter 400, Togashi had taken nearly five years to craft a new ten chapter update for the series. While this is the necessary schedule Togashi is working with due to his health issues, it also unfortunately means it has been a very long time since some of the fan favorites have been actually seen in action. The current arc of the series, Succession Contest, has been brewing for a long time now with many new characters in the mix.

Gon and Killua have since taken a backseat as Kurapika has gotten more of this spotlight through this arc, but due to the length of time in between new chapters it has been a much longer time since those two have had something to do in the series. In Killua’s case, he was last seen in a brief flashback window through Kurapika back in Chapter 350. This chapter hit the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in April 2016, so it’s been nearly a decade since he’s popped up. But it’s been even longer since his last full manga appearance with Chapter 339 in March 2012.

When Is Hunter x Hunter Coming Back From Hiatus?

Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshiro Togashi has been sharing small sketches and more from his work desk while working on the next batch of chapters. The previously announced plan was for the series to return for a batch of ten chapters at a time between each hiatus, and this would mean that the series could return for Chapters 411 through 420 when it finally comes back. Shueisha is also in full support of Togashi’s schedule in this manner too.

When Hunter x Hunter went on its current hiatus, Shueisha confirmed that they are now going to work together with Togashi on a new kind of release schedule for the manga moving forward. This likely refers to this plan to keep coming back with a new set of ten chapters for as long as Togashi wants to keep working on it, so Hunter x Hunter fans just have to wait patiently to see what’s coming next.

