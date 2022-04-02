Hunter x Hunter Fans Spot Jaw-Dropping Jujutsu Kaisen Connection

Hunter x Hunter fans are still waiting on any news regarding the return of Gon and his fellow hunters since the last chapter of the Shonen manga arrived in 2018, but fans of the series are still revisiting the hard-hitting anime franchise on the web. With fans of both this series and Jujutsu Kaisen spotting a hilarious similarity between some familiar characters, it seems that the two major franchises within the world of Weekly Shonen Jump have more in common than we thought.

While Gon and Killua don’t attend a traditional school like Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, and the other students that make up the roster of Jujutsu Tech, the two hunters have certainly had to go through their fair share of exams and challenges throughout their careers. On their travels, the two young heroes of Hunter x Hunter came into contact with Isaac Netero, an old man who is considered to be one of the most powerful Nen users the world over. With Jujutsu Kaisen having its own “resident old man” in Yoshinobu Gakuganji, the two anime franchises have a new meme that connects the two hilariously made by fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User All Vibe Anime shared a hilarious comparison between the two Shonen franchises, showing how similar in appearance Killua and Isaac are to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo and Yoshinobu, imagining that the latter two are the former pair far into the future of the anime universes:

One of the biggest anime glow ups pic.twitter.com/txuh3kJgMW — Anime Tweets (@AllVibeAnime) April 1, 2022

It’s been four years since the last chapter of Hunter x Hunter arrived, with no news of any new anime adaptations on the way either, leaving many followers of the series despondent and wondering the Shonen franchise will ever return or if the story of Gon and his hunter friends has already wrapped for good. While the future of the series is anyone’s guess at this point, it’s nice to know that there are plenty of other Shonen series that are seeking to fill the void left by the loss of the world of hunters.

What do you think of this hilarious connection between two of the biggest Shonen series in history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech and Hunters.