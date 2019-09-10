Hunter x Hunter Fans Rediscover One of Kurapika’s Best Disguises

Though the Hunter x Hunter hiatus continues, fans are continuing to revisit the series at their discretion, managing to find not just new easter eggs with the popular franchise, but also key differences between the manga and the anime that depicted similar events. Recently, one Hunter fan on Reddit managed to find a humorous aspect of Kurapika’s disguise. Kurapika, as you may or may not know, is essentially the “Sasuke Uchiha” of the franchise, attempting to gain revenge for the killing of his clan at the hands of the Phantom Troupe and managing to capture the troupe’s originator, Chrollo.

Reddit User OMPFan shared the scene of Kurapika travelling along with his companions Leorio and Melody as they transported Chrollo to his designated destination, while the Hunter x Hunter protagonist happens to be rocking a skirt as part of his amazing disguise:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now in the anime version of this scene, Kurapika was still disguised as a woman, though the skirt didn’t seem to appear as it had in the manga proper. This of course was a very tense scene all around, as the stoic member of the Hunter protagonist trio had finally managed to achieve his goal of capturing the person responsible for banding together the murderers who wiped his clan from the face of the earth. Of course, everything wasn’t as cut and dry as his friends had been captured by the troupe, with Gon, Killua, and Leorio falling under the Phantom Troupe’s sway.

While there is still no news on when the insanely popular series will manage to return to continue the story of Gon and his friends, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear even the slightest of news drops!

What do you think of this hilarious discovery of one of the most tense moments of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and hunters!

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.