New ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Game Debuts Trailer, All-New Character

Hunter x Hunter‘s Greed Island arc is one of the most popular in the entire series, and now it’s getting a brand new mobile game in Japan all about it. There’s even a brand new character in tow.

Bandai Namco is preparing to release Hunter x Hunter Greed Adventure in Japan, a mobile game taking place after the events of the Greed Island arc on a brand new “Greed Island 2.”

Scheduled to release this Winter in Japan, the mobile RPG will be free-to-play and takes place after the Hunter Association shifts its leaders in the manga. After the development of a “Greed Island 2” to train new Hunters, the story of the game will be a mix of original story elements and elements from the manga. With cooperation for the anime’s staff, this also includes the brand new character Sofika, who will be voiced by Sora Tokui. Her role in the story at this point is unknown, but she has ties to the new game master of Greed Island 2. You can see her design below.

The game will allow players to assemble teams of their favorite characters (including members of the Phantom Troupe) as they each try and fight through the new Greed Island. The trailer for the game doesn’t reveal any gameplay, but fans will surely appreciate the new animation of the series’ characters featured in the trailer.

If you’re itching for a greater grasp of Greed Island, Premium Bandai is actually selling a complete replica of the card set for the series’ 20th Anniversary. There are 100 Restricted Slot cards and 40 Spell cards all featuring the art of series creator Yoshihiro Togashi in the set just like the game in the series. To make this even more impressive, the SS class cards such as series famous Breath of Archangel and Blue Planet will have a holographic foil covering.

The set also comes with a poster, binder, and a case matching the series’ Joystation which “Greed Island” is played on. For interested fans who want to import the set, it runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and you can find out more info at the link here.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.