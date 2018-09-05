‘Hunter x Hunter’ Fans Can’t Wait for the Series to Come Back

After five months of waiting, Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is set to come back from its hiatus on September 22, and fans are over the moon to be able to read new chapters of the manga.

With the latest break leaving the manga on quite a cliffhanger for the Dark Continent arc, fans can’t wait to see what happens next.

The series last went on hiatus back in April, and has missed about 20 or so issues of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. This isn’t as bad as the previous hiatus for the manga, however, which lasted 80 issues and began around 2004.

The Dark Continent arc of the series has been packed to the brim with methodical intrigue as the series’ characters all coalesce into a single space on the Black Whale. There’s a suspicious succession contest that’s boiling to a point, and the entire arc has been about establishing the different factions aboard the ship, and their relations to one another, while at the same time teasing a huge confrontation between all of them.

The factions have been crossing over with one another in little clashes, but the true conflict had yet to spark as no one could prove that another faction had made a move. But with things finally kicking back up, fans can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Hunter x Hunter coming back from hiatus, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

Not a Drill

HUNTER X HUNTER IS COMING BACK IN 2 WEEKS



THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/SfgtOkoRY5 — Nelajus @ I love Jennie Kim (@jalen_nelaj) September 4, 2018

Fans Are Happy All Over

Seeing this brings me joy lol. Just so many fans all around the internet showing love for hxh pic.twitter.com/Hd8OGXLumv — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) September 4, 2018

It Takes Dedication

Hunter x Hunter fandom is such a ride.



Togashi goes on hiatus and everyone is depressed. Announced it’s coming back again even though we know it’ll go back to hiatus and everyone goes bananas. Rinse and repeat.



Very dedicated! — ?Cardcaptor Sarah? (@Kisuru) September 5, 2018

TMI

Waking up to find out that Hunter x Hunter manga is returning and Hunter x Hunter is being featured at Animate Cafe and J-World ALL while I’m in Japan this month: pic.twitter.com/IEVnbTOykT — anime mom (@wisalallen) September 4, 2018

Party Time!

Hunter x Hunter fans when the series returns again pic.twitter.com/swvxO6dXta — Ninja (@MrNinjaStar75) September 4, 2018

Debates Are Over

hunter x hunter is coming back the fandom can finally stop having debates over who showers and who doesn’t bc we’ll finally have new content — #HunterXHunter1stWin (@iIovegon) September 4, 2018

Gives Me Life

Hunter x Hunter being back gives me life — Dino (@TheCrewDino) September 4, 2018

Showing Their Love