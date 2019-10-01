Hunter x Hunter Hiatus Milestone Has Fans Begging for the Series’ Return

Hunter x Hunter is the shonen series which fans cannot help but wonder ‘what if’ about. The title began back in the late 1990s under the eye of Yoshihiro Togashi. For a couple of years, all was well with Hunter x Hunter as many heralded it as the next big thing in shonen. Sadly, a slew of hiatuses continually crippled the series’ success, and it seems the series’ latest milestone has totally upset fans.

After all, the latest hiatus of Hunter x Hunter has hit a low point, and fans are ready to beg Togashi for a comeback if it would do any good. It won’t be long before 2020 comes around, and fans are legitimately worried the manga won’t return at all in 2019.

Recently, fans on Reddit gathered to lament the series’ latest hiatus update. This year, Hunter x Hunter has been on a break since day one after a partial return in 2018. Togashi broke the series’ hiatus twice last year to release new chapters, but the same cannot be said for 2019 as there have been zero chapters released.

Zero. Nada. Zilch. None. Zip. Nil.

In all of this year’s issues of Shonen Jump, fans have yet to see Hunter x Hunter return, and there are not many more to go. There are nine issues remaining in.2019, and there has been no word on the series making a comeback. Without any news to put their hope in, fans of Hunter x Hunter fear this year may not produce any new chapters, and this has not happened for quite some time. The last time a year passed with absolutely zero updates was 2015, and Hunter x Hunter fans admit they’re not looking forward to a repeat. Now, fans can only hope Togashi gives them a holiday gift this year in the form of a new chapter, but readers are not willing to hold their breath for the miracle.

