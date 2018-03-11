‘Hunter x Hunter’ Reveals Hisoka’s Most Brilliant Plan Yet

Hunter x Hunter has been knee deep in the Succession Contest arc since its return from hiatus, but all the while has been setting up some kind of confrontation between Hisoka and the Phantom Troupe, who have also made their way onto the Black Whale ship the arc is set on.

But fans had no idea why the Troupe was searching for Hisoka, but now the real reason has been revealed. Hisoka has begun his smartest, and deadliest plan yet, as he essentially hires the Phantom Troupe to kill him.

Chapter 377 of the manga reintroduces the full lineup of the new Phantom Troupe, but the interesting thing this time around is that Illumi Zoldyck has joined the Spiders as well. As the two wished to fight one another after their past adventures, Hisoka has made it a reality by contracting Illumi to kill him.

Hiding his location from Illumi, he requested the killer to join the Spiders and have them all hunt down Hisoka while he hides somewhere on the Black Whale ship. Not only is he getting his wish of fighting all of the Phantom Troupe, and potentially killing them (which is hinted by Chrollo at the end of the chapter), Hisoka has made sure to create a situation advantageous to him.

Not only does he get his wish of another fight with Chrollo, he also gets to fight Illumi, and has even set them up in a place where he most likely knows the layout of far better than they do. Contracting his own killer may seem like a wild move, but Hisoka has made wilder moves with intelligent motivations before.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

