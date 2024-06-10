Hunter x Hunter Creator Posts Comeback Update With New Gon Art

The creator of Hunter x Hunter is back at work. When it comes to Yoshihiro Togashi, the artist has made a name for himself as one of the industry's giants, and fans are always happy to see him back at work. While the manga rides out its current hiatus, Hunter x Hunter has restarted production behind the scenes with Yoshihiro, and the artist has just dropped a special update on his production status.

Oh, and Yoshihiro dropped the info with some special art. The illustrator hasn't lost his touch, and his most recent sketches of Gon prove as much.

As you can see above, Hunter x Hunter is still being inked behind the scenes, and Yoshihiro is bringing all the line work to life. According to him, he has four chapters in the work right. They are all at different points of completion, so you can read up on their statuses below:

Chapter 405 – Dialogue completed, background art in progress



Chapter 406 – Dialogue is still not finished even after six hours of work



Chapter 410 – Inking finished



Chapter 411 – Line art started



As you can see, Yoshihiro is jumping around as he does new work on Hunter x Hunter. Fans are simply happy to support the artist however they can from afar. After all, the manga has been on hiatus for more than a year, and this latest break is just one of many Yoshihiro has taken. Due to chronic health issues, Yoshihiro needs plenty of time away from work to recover, but his passion for art hasn't died out. His most recent comeback proves as much, and Hunter x Hunter fans are eager to see what Yoshihiro is cooking behind the scenes.

What do you think about this latest update from Yoshihiro? Are you excited for Hunter x Hunter to launch a comeback? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!