Hunter x Hunter Artist Inks Gnarly Resident Evil Tribute

The anime fandom has a lot to thanks Yoshihiro Togashi for. Over the decades, the artist has helped create some of the most popular series in shonen. From Hunter x Hunter to Yu Yu Hakusho, the creator has proven themselves time and again. These days, all eyes are on Togashi as the artist has resumed worked on Hunter x Hunter, but he recently made time to pay homage to one of gaming's most iconic titles.

Yes, that is right. Togashi has a thing for Resident Evil. Taking to social media, the artist posted a sketch they did of the first game, and it proves Togashi can vibe with just about any style.

As you can see above, the artwork comes courtesy of Togashi from X (Twitter). During a break from Hunter x Hunter, the artist decided to ink some special sketches, and it was there Resident Evil came into play. Togashi inked a black-and-white sketch inspired by the first game, and it stars familiar faces like Chris, Jill, Rebecca, and more.

Oh, and there is a zombie in the background. It is hard to overlook them.

For the most part, Hunter x Hunter has avoided the kind of zombie apocalypse we've seen in Resident Evil, but that could always change. The manga is ongoing, after all. Togashi may work on the manga sparingly due to his health status, but the artist has stressed his desire to complete the work. There is always the chance Gon may run into zombies down the line. And if he does, well – we hope Togashi teaches the hunter the importance of double tapping.

Want to know more about Gon and his run in Hunter x Hunter? No sweat! You can read the manga's official synopsis below for all the details:

"Gon is a young boy who dreams of following in his father's footsteps to become a Hunter. But first he must pass the notoriously difficult and dangerous Hunter Qualification Exam. Throughout his journey, Gon overcomes many obstacles, while making new friends along the way!"

