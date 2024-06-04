Hunter x Hunter Creator Visits Neferpitou in New Sketch

Shonen fans will routinely state that one of Hunter x Hunter's best arcs is the "Chimera Ant Arc", and for good reason. Seeing Gon and Killua joining with other hunters to take on a massive threat to humanity in the powerful Chimera Ants, many heroes and villains die in the conflict that determines the future of the anime world. As creator Yoshihiro Togashi continues to work on the shonen manga, the mangaka hasn't been shy about creating new art on some of his classic characters.

During the Chimera Ant Arc, Gon had a serious bone to pick with the villain known as Neferpitou. One of the strongest underlings of the villain, King, the feline-like warrior was unlike any opponent the hunter had faced in his short career. When push came to shove, Gon was forced to undergo a transformation that allowed him to access all of the Nen from his present and future to take down the villain. While Gon was ultimately successful in taking down Neferpitou, the powerful form resulted in the anime protagonist losing his strength for the foreseeable future as the manga has yet to see Gon regain his power.

Hunter x Hunter's Neferpitou Returns

Despite his many health issues that have caused several hiatuses in the past, Togashi is more than willing to return to the anime world when the need arises. While Neferpitou most likely won't be returning from the dead since the conclusion of the Chimera Ant Arc, it's clear that the manga responsible for the hunters remembers the classic villain. Since Gon has been absent from the main manga series for years, fans have remained intensely focused on the latest arc, "The Succession Contest Arc", to see if the protagonist will return, with or without his powers.

While Hunter x Hunter's manga will continue to release new chapters, there has been no word on the return of the shonen franchise's anime adaptation. When last we saw Gon and his friends on the small screen, they were brought to life by Studio Madhouse. Luckily, should the television series make a comeback, there are some big events that have yet to be adapted.

