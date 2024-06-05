Hunter x Hunter Creator Revisits Chimera Ant Arc With New Art

Hunter x Hunter has more than earned its reputation. Since its release in 1998, the classic shonen has been a go-to for readers across the globe. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi has been incredibly careful with the adventure despite a myriad of health issues. These days, the artist is back at work on Hunter x Hunter, and Togashi is going viral all thanks to his latest tribute to the Chimera Ant arc.

As you can see below, the post comes courtesy of Togashi himself on X (Twitter). The artist, who is one of the most-followed mangaka to date, has been busy posting updates on the manga for fans. Today, the artist flipped back through his Hunter x Hunter portfolio, and he pulled a special tribute to the manga's most famous arc.

In this Chimera Ant arc poster, you can find all the main players you'd expect. Gon and Killua may be missing, but the key visual spotlights faves like Neferpitou and Meruem. Looking at this sketch, it seems Togashi did the line art before paint was added in for color. To be honest, the visual is one of the best ever posted for the Chimera Ant arc, and the manga fandom is obsessed.

If you are not familiar with the Chimera Ant arc, the storyline is one of the most famous from Hunter x Hunter. The arc is the manga's sixth overall and its longest. As the Chimera Ant arc begins, fans follow Gon and Killua as they discover a mysterious race of creatures that feast on humans. The boys joint the Hunter Association to cull these man-eating monsters, but of course, Gon finds himself matched when the history behind the Chimera Ants surfaces.

Not caught up with Hunter x Hunter? No worries. You can read the manga on the Shonen Jump app right now. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gon might be a country boy, but he has high aspirations. Despite his Aunt Mito's protests, Gon decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a legendary Hunter. The Hunter hopefuls begin their journey by storm-tossed ship, where Gon meets Leorio and Kurapika, the only other applicants who aren't devastated by bouts of seasickness. Having survived the terrors of the high seas, Gon and his companions now have to prove their worth in a variety of tests in order to find the elusive Exam Hall. And once they get there, will they ever leave alive...?"

