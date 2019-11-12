Hunter x Hunter Shares Latest Sales Milestone

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular series currently running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. “Currently running” is the operative phrase, unfortunately, as the series has been subject to several hiatuses due to Togashi taking breaks to better his health. But despite this odd circumstance the series remains incredibly popular to this day as the manga recently crossed a major sales milestone that reflect how much of an impact the series has had with fans holding out hope for its next return from hiatus.

Hunter x Hunter recently crossed over a huge milestone as now it currently has 78 million copies of the manga in print. Although this doesn’t directly translate to sales, a series is undoubtedly incredibly popular with that many copies in circulation.

Lately, we have had some updates when it comes to circulation numbers of different series, so we have decided to compile every known number for Weekly Shounen Jump series with the number of volumes in which it was stated. Also, keep in mind that circulation doesn’t mean sales. pic.twitter.com/CtN3V6NvMY — Weekly Shounen Jump (@WSJ_manga) November 12, 2019

This is especially an impressive milestone as the manga currently has 36 volumes in circulation. The story for the series is nowhere near its ending, so there’s no telling just how popular the series will be when it really gets going again. It’s why the latest hiatus is especially painful as the series is currently in quite an intense arc in which there are just as many mental battles as there are physical ones.

The last few chapters of the series have been building to a huge confrontation of some sort, and the most impressive thing overall has been how confident fans are that series creator Togashi will wrap it all up in a great way. Considering the other arcs of the series thus far, it’s clear it will be worth the wait.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.