Neferpitou Shines with this Hunter x Hunter Cosplay

Hunter x Hunter remains one of the most popular anime and manga franchises to come out of Weekly Shonen Jump over the years, and it’s especially surprising given that the series often goes on long hiatuses in between small batches of new releases. The series is even on hiatus now, and fans are worried that the series won’t see a new chapter release at all this year. But one of the many reasons fans are so excited for the series each time it releases is because of the strong characters introduced throughout.

One of the standouts introduced over the course of the series was the Chimera Ant Neferpitou, and artist @omachi.emily (who you can find on Instagram here) has brought the most prominent member of the Meruem’s Royal Guards to life with a delightful fierceness. Check out the awesome cosplay below!

Neferpitou managed to make quite an impact during the Chimera Ant arc of the series, and it helps that the Chimera Ant arc is probably the most beloved by fans thus far. It’s because of characters like Neferpitou, who had an incredible amount of power on full display at all times. Neferpitou’s fierceness comes through especially well through this cosplay here, and with the proper amount of playfulness that bled from their every pore.

Neferpitou was also integral to one of the most memorable moments in the entire series overall as Gon’s forced powerful transformation was kicked into high gear once he found out that Neferpitou was the one that killed his very important friend. This character was central to some of the series’ most chaotic moments, and it’s characters like this that shine the best through cosplay! Fans are hoping to see more of these moments in the future, so hopefully the series comes back from its hiatus soon!

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.