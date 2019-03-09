‘Hunter x Hunter’ Is Now Available on Netflix

It was announced in late February that the popular shonen title Hunter x Hunter would return to Netflix in March after a long hiatus, and the appointed time has come. As of right now, Hunter x Hunter is back on the popular streaming service.

Exactly as announced, the streaming service added the show back to its library on March 8th. Three seasons are included from the 2011 anime production by Madhouse, and the last episode currently on the service concludes the “Phatom Troupe” arc. For those following along at home, that means that there are three arcs missing from the total run of the show. Still, it’s nice that it’s back on the most popular streaming service.

In case you had any weekend plans: not only is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure now streaming, but Hunter x Hunter is back! pic.twitter.com/S4wfGlEv3B — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 8, 2019

It’s beginning to seem like 2019 will be a good year for the series; the anime film Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission screened in select United States theaters thanks to Viz Media and CineLife Entertainment back in January, and now the show’s back on Netflix? Who knows what else might be in the cards.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.