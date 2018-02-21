‘Hunter x Hunter’ Announces Sweet New Collectible Figures

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, but due to its numerous hiatuses it doesn’t quite get the merchandise support that other series in the magazine.

Luckily, that seems to be changing for 2018 as the series has announced a whole host of new collectibles, including the very much requested Netero and Meruem.

Figurama Collectibles has just announced that they plan to release collectible figures based on Netero, former head of the Hunter organization, and Meruem, the major antagonist of the Chimera Ant arc, the surpremely powerful Meruem.

Fans still remember this duo as having the biggest fight in Hunter x Hunter to date, as Netero fought against the ever evolving in strength Meruem. It was Netero’s last stand, unfortunately, but this fight served to cement the two of them in the hearts of many series fans.

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unforunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

Hunter x Hunter was then adapted into two different anime series. One series ran from 1999 to 2001 from Nippon Animation and lasted for 62 episodes. The second adaptation, produced by Madhouse, ran from 2011 to 2014.

Premium Bandai is currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD) and Premium Bandai will be taking orders through February with shipment beginning in April. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.