Hunter x Hunter Preps Its Return With an Update From Its Creator

Hunter x Hunter remains one of the biggest entries in Weekly Shonen Jump, as the story of Gon and his friends has resonated with manga readers worldwide. Despite the continuing success of the hunter story, which has been told for decades, manga chapters have been released intermittently thanks to creator Yoshihiro Togashi's continuing health issues. Luckily, Togashi hasn't been shy when it comes to keeping anime fans up to date and has shared a new update on the next installments of Hunter x Hunter.

The current arc filling Hunter x Hunter's manga pages is the "Succession Contest Arc", a storyline that is far different from what we've seen before in the shonen series. Rather than seeing Gon and/or Killua front and center, Kurapika is leading the charge in the fight for the crown. A royal family is in-fighting to rule a country, and Kurapika is smack dab in the middle of the civil war. Each participant has wild Nen abilities that aren't quite like anything we've seen before and since Kurapika has been designated as a protector of an infant prince, it's up to the shonen hero to both protect the child and dodge attacks. Considering the storyline is all taking place on a cruise ship, it's a claustrophobic story for the hunters involved.

Hunter x Hunter Update

The shonen series has already been slated to return in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump on October 7th, meaning manga readers only need to wait a few more days for the Succession Contest Arc to continue. Despite this fact, Yoshihiro has been more than willing to give fans updates on the series thanks to his social media account, which has made him the most followed manga artist on the 'net: "The general flow of the current manuscript preparation is as follows: Analog character inking ↓ Analog background ↓ Digital backgrounds, effects and decorations ↓ Adding corrections to the printout manuscript."

現在の原稿作成のおおまかな流れは



アナログで人物ペン入れ

↓

アナログで背景

↓

デジタルで背景・効果・装飾

↓

プリントアウト原稿に加筆



となっております。 pic.twitter.com/tHdikAtyqr — 冨樫義博 (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) September 24, 2024

Yoshihiro's Health Status

In a recent update on social media, Hunter x Hunter's creator stated that despite his back once again causing his problems, recent treatment has aided his overall status, "I got treatment and am feeling much better. It seems my posture I was using when coloring was the source of my back pain. It was only after someone pointed it out that I realized my posture was slightly different from my posture I took when inking my manuscript."

For those who might not be aware, Yoshihiro Togashi has been suffering from severe back pain as a result of his years of work as a manga artist. This has caused some major delays in following the likes of Gon, Killua, and their fellow hunters, as there have been hiatuses that will often see chapters take years-long breaks between releases. Ironically enough, the Succession Contest Arc, the latest storyline of the shonen series, hasn't featured Gon or Killua, meaning that manga readers are approaching a decade since some characters have been featured.

(Photo: Madhouse)

Is a Hunter x Hunter Anime Return on The Way?

Unfortunately, while Hunter x Hunter's manga has kept fans in the loop as to the manga's return, there hasn't been word on the shonen's anime adaptation making a comeback in a similar fashion. The last time anime fans saw Gon and his friends animated was thanks to Studio Madhouse's anime adaptation, which came to an end in 2014. With one decade of no new Hunter x Hunter on the small screen, it will be interesting to see if Madhouse returns to finish what they started or if a rebooted series will be made in the future.