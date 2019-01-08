‘Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission’ U.S. Theater Tickets Now on Sale

Hunter x Hunter may currently not be producing new episodes of the anime anymore, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t enjoy it in a new way along with other fans. Viz Media announced last year that Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission would be coming to United States theaters in January, and now it’s been confirmed when.

Viz Media and CineLife Entertainment are bringing The Last Mission to theaters on January 30, and tickets are now on sale. You can check out the English dub trailer for the film below.

Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission hits theaters January 30th! Tickets are on sale now! 🎟 For tickets: //t.co/0CrEisYhRZ pic.twitter.com/9tb6cpWlal — VIZ (@VIZMedia) January 8, 2019

According to listings on CineLife Entertainment’s website (which you can find here), the film will screen in various theaters in the United States and Canada. Both the English dub and English subtitled versions of the film will be available, though selection and starting times are varied depending on location. It’ll be a rare opportunity for Hunter x Hunter fans to enjoy the anime together, and there might never be another chance for a long time.

Originally released in 2013, Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission is directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Island, Sket Dance) for Studio Madhouse. It first premiered in the United States in 2014, so the fact it’s coming back to theaters even for a limited time will be a fun treat for fans. Viz Media describes the film as such, “The Battle Olympia tournament at Heaven’s Arena is about to begin, but a terrifying enemy ends the festivities. Gon & Killua must defeat The Shadow before more Hunters fall!”

Viz Media has previously licensed the other Hunter x Hunter film, Phantom Rouge, for a home video release and oversee the home video release of the entire 2011 anime series as well.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.