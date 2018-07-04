‘Hunter x Hunter’ Volume 35 Nabs English Release Date

Hunter x Hunter fans are pretty dedicating to Yoshihiro Togashi’s work, but they are also slowly being stung by each new hiatus on the series as well. Because if Togashi doesn’t release new material, then it obviously won’t release in the United States.

Meaning that Volume 35 of the series, which is compiling new chapters from the currently running Succession Contest arc (which is still unfinished), won’t be released in English officially until March 2019.

Hunter x Hunter Vol. 35 releases in the U.S. March 5, 2019! pic.twitter.com/t6BigBNMEV — Hunter❌Hunter (@OfficialHxHFan) June 30, 2018

This release date comes as a shock to United States Hunter x Hunter fans as Volume 34 of the series just released last March. But it’s the nature of a series with volume releases not that far off from its chapter releases when under hiatus. But as with the rest of the series, fans will be there to buy Voulme 35 when it does finally hit domestic shores.

Premium Bandai has been offering plenty of great items for fans for the series’ 20th Anniversary celebration as they are also currently selling a replica set of its Greed Island card game. It runs 8,800 yen (about $78 USD. If this seems like it would be too cumbersome but you still want to show off your love of Hunter x Hunter, you can do so with Premium Bandai’s other replica offering, the Beatle 07.

They are also selling a special set of silver earrings modeled after Gon’s big Nen transformation during the Chimera Ant arc. At about 3.5 inches long and 1.2mm wide, these earrings bearing Gon’s silhouette are stylish yet how off how much you love the series. Premium Bandai will soon take pre-orders on their website (which you can find at the link here), and the earrings will set you back 9,999 yen (about $90 USD).

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.