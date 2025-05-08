Hunter x Hunter Confirms Delay for Next Release

International Hunter x Hunter fans might have been excited for the release of the series’ 38th volume, but unfortunately, it has suffered a delay of a few months. The volume will be released more than a year after the official release of the Japanese version, and although this seems late, especially considering that it has already been translated into other languages, this is typical for the series and Viz Media published manga in general.

Hunter x Hunter Volume 38’s English translation, courtesy of Viz Media, was initially scheduled to be released on October 7th, as it was listed as such on retailers like Simon and Schuster and Amazon. However, Comicbook has confirmed with Viz Media that the volume’s release date has been pushed back to January 6th, 2026, a 3-month delay compared to what fans initially expected.

Volume 38 Suffers A Large Delay

Hunter x Hunter Volume 38 covers from Chapters 391 to 400. The Japanese version was released on September 4th, a few weeks before the manga resumed. The volume did very well, selling 700k+ copies last year, and showed that the popularity of the series never faltered despite being absent for years. The series has 10 other chapters ready to be compiled into a volume, but that will most likely not happen until the return of the manga is imminent, as has been the case for the past two volumes.

While a lot happened in the volume, most of it was focused on the Phantom Troupe plot line in the Succession War. It delved deep into their tragic past in Meteor City, their lives before crime, and what led them into such a dark world, making the group even more interesting than they were and recontextualizing some of the series’ best moments. It was possibly the best batch of chapters in the arc yet, and it wasn’t even near the climax of the political thriller storyline.

When Will Hunter x Hunter’s Manga Return?

When the manga will return to serialization is still a mystery, and even worse, Togashi has stopped updating his X (formerly Twitter) account for the past 3 months, with fans having no idea if he is alright. However, one of his last posts revealed that he has been working on the manuscript for the next 50 chapters, and he is most likely hard at work making new content for fans and pushing harder into the climax of the Succession War arc that has recently seen a massive upheaval.