Hunter x Hunter Goes on Hiatus With Chapter 410 Release: Read

Hunter x Hunter has entered yet another likely lengthy hiatus with the release of the manga’s newest chapter. Fans of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine are no strangers to Hunter x Hunter going on hiatus as it has been a regularly occurring thing over the course of its entire tenure with the magazine. Series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has been fairly open with the public about his poor health conditions, and as a result the series has been on a string of long waiting periods in between new chapter releases. And now a new one has begun after it made its comeback earlier this year.

Hunter x Hunter really got fans going earlier this Fall when Togashi’s manga returned for ten new chapters after two years of waiting during its previous hiatus. This took Hunter x Hunter from 401 to 410 with the newest chapter of the series hitting this weekend. Now with the release of Hunter x Hunter Chapter 410 (now available here for free with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library), Togashi’s manga has now entered another hiatus for an indeterminate amount of time. It could be anywhere from a couple of weeks, months, or years before the manga returns in full with its next wave of new chapters.

Yes or no? Borksen makes a decision at the end of Morena’s negotiation game!



What Happens in Hunter x Hunter Chapter 410?

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 410 continues through a new stage of the Succession Contest Arc. This arc has been in the works for the last few years of Togashi’s latest hiatuses, and has steadily unfolded to become far more complex than it had initially seemed. The number of Princes still alive after everything that’s happened thus far are dwindling, and the ones left are only gaining more control in the Black Whale ship. It really is only a matter of time before this arc indeed comes to an end, and when it finally does, the series was teasing that the Dark Continent would be making its full appearance after.

That’s why the intriguing new steps with this latest return have been all the more intriguing for what’s next. This return not only brought about the first appearance of long missing characters like Leorio for the first time in many years (he pops up in Hunter x Hunter Chapter 404), but some significant moves forward through the Succession Contest in multiple other small ways as the series continues to unfold this very complex arc.

How Long Will Hunter x Hunter’s Hiatus Last?

It’s hard to gauge how long this particular hiatus will be just by looking at what has come before. Togashi has been regularly going on hiatuses through basically Hunter x Hunter’s entire tenure with Weekly Shonen Jump. Shueisha has opened up in the past about how the editorial team is in great support of Togashi’s schedule due to his ailments, and are supporting the creator in whatever kind of release schedule he can physically keep up with for as long as he can.

Togashi has even gone as far to reveal what the ending for Hunter x Hunter would look like if he never got to it, and that’s because there’s no set schedule for the hiatuses. The most recent one lasted from 2022 to 2024, but the one before that was the longest in the series’ history to that point as the wait between chapters was just over four years. It’s unclear which of these lengths we’ll have to wait for this newest hiatus, but it will certainly be worth the wait when it’s all over.