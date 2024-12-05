Hunter x Hunter Announces Latest Hiatus of 2024

After the comeback of the century, Hunter x Hunter fans were excited to see where the series would go with the series’ creator, Yoshihiro Togashi, being back on a publishing schedule that worked better for his health. While things seemed to be off to a great start, on December 4, 2024, it was reported by multiple sources that the manga would once again be going on an indefinite hiatus after the release of Chapter 410.

As posted by @TheHxHSource on X (formerly Twitter), there is a brief message at the end of the chapter that concerns many fans of the series: “The next chapter will be published as soon as it is decided.” While it was recently revealed that Togashi had undergone back surgery, there is no definitive confirmation on whether this is why he’s decided to take another break from the series. As of writing, there’s been no confirmation from Shonen Jump or Togashi about what day the series plans to begin serializing again.

Hunter x Hunter’s Serialization Has a Heartbreaking History

Despite the love and passion put into Hunter x Hunter by Togashi, his health has made it difficult for the series to have a regular release schedule in Shonen Jump Magazine. The manga originally began in March 1998 and maintained a weekly release schedule until 2006. After the Yorknew City arc concluded, the series began having multiple hiatuses. At first, these breaks were spotty – lasting anywhere between a few months to a few years.

In 2018, the series experienced its longest hiatus, going on break for almost four years before it was finally announced Togashi would be picking up the pen again in October 2022. While it’s heartbreaking that the series has had to take so many breaks, it’s also important to give Togashi the space and support he needs to properly recover and continue working at a healthy, comfortable pace.

H/T @TheHxHSource



