Hunter x Hunter Hypes Manga's Return With Volume 38 Promo

Hunter x Hunter is gearing up for its full manga comeback, and the manga has shared a special trailer to hype the release of Volume 38 on shelves. Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series will be officially returning to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this Fall after a lengthy hiatus, and that means that the manga can move forward with some of its other new releases. With new chapters confirmed to be on the way, the previous batch of chapters have now been collected for a physical manga release hitting shelves across Japan this week ahead of the manga's full return.

Hunter x Hunter Volume 38 of the manga will be releasing onto shelves in Japan as of September 4th (featuring a new look at Gon Freeccs on the cover), and Shueisha is celebrating with a special new trailer showing off what's been included in the new volume. With this latest batch of chapters highlighting the members of the Phantom Troupe and their shared past with one another, the special trailer for Hunter x Hunter Volume 38 shows off an intense tease for this past itself. Check it out below:

When Is Hunter x Hunter Coming Back?

Shueisha has announced that Hunter x Hunter will be returning to Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters beginning on October 7th. It's yet to be revealed how many new chapters this next update will feature (as Togashi's last return from hiatus featured ten chapters before its break), but it's been confirmed that Hunter x Hunter will not be returning on a weekly basis and instead will have its own schedule. Togashi himself has also been open on social media about work on the new chapters.

Though some of the updates have been worrying fans over the creator's health, Togashi has confirmed that he's been able to submit the next chapter to the editorial department. But fans are more concerned about the creator's health more than anything else, and thus are hoping that this return to work on Hunter x Hunter does not result in the creator worsening his health as a result. But Shueisha has also been open about working with the creator and supporting him with this new schedule for the foreseeable future.

If you wanted to catch up with the manga ahead of its return, you can find all chapters of Hunter x Hunter with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.