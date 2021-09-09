Inuyasha Creator Brings New Series Mao Stateside

Rumiko Takahashi, the creator of Inuyasha, blew fans minds when it was announced that the world of Inuyasha and Kagome would be returning thanks to the arrival of their children, and Sesshomaru’s, in the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, but it seems as if the mangaka isn’t through with creating new magical worlds to delve into. Though her latest manga series Mao has yet to receive an anime adaptation, with one being confirmed to be in the works last year, fans of the creator in the West will be able to read the story as the manga is set to arrive stateside later this month.

In an official press release, Viz Media shared a number of differences between the protagonist of Takahashi’s newest series and arguably her most popular in Inuyasha:

“1. Protagonists are both modern day schoolgirls, yet in Mao the protagonist Nanoka discovers she is an ayakashi

2. Unlike falling down a well into the Edo era, Nanoka walks through a Torii gate into the Taisho era

3. Instead of finding the Shinko Jewel shards, Mao and Nanoka venture out to find the byoki, who cursed them in order to reverse it.”

Viz’s official description of the supernatural action story which is set to arrive with both physical and digital copies to pick up reads as such:

“Nanoka passes through a portal into the Taisho era, where exorcist Mao reluctantly rescues her from the jaws of a grotesque yokai. When Nanoka gets back to the present, she discovers she has some new, incredible abilities. She returns to the past looking for answers, only to get caught up in Mao’s investigation of a series of gruesome murders. As her questions about herself multiply, Nanoka learns that Mao is cursed by a cat demon named Byoki—and so is his sword. If anyone but Mao attempts to wield it, they are doomed. But when Mao’s life is in jeopardy, Nanoka picks up his blade and swings!”

This fall also sees the arrival of the second season of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon which will continue the journey of the trio of monster hunters in Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha, who are still attempting to discover the secrets behind the disappearance of their parents.

Will you be checking out Mao when it arrives later this month?

