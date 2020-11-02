Inuyasha Creator Rumiko Takahashi Receives a Prestigious Manga Award

✖

When it comes to Inuyasha, the series is a bonafide classic with fans, and its success is all thanks to Rumiko Takahashi. The artist has made some of the greatest manga out there from Ranma 1/2 to Urusei Yatsura. In fact, Takahashi earned a place in the Eisner Award's Hall of Fame for her tenure in manga, and it seems the artist has taken home another prestigious honor from Japan.

It was announced earlier today that Takahashi will be receiving the Medal with Purple Ribbon from the Japanese government this fall. This award is a very prestigious one given to "individuals who have contributed to academic and artistic developments, improvements, and accomplishments." This award comes more than a year after her manga MAO debuted and the premiere of Inuyasha's sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

(Photo: Shogakukan)

As you might imagine, this medal is a coveted one given its lauded history. Some hugely talented artists and directors have been gifted the Medal with Purple Ribbon in the past few decades. Such talent includes Isao Takahata, Tetsuya Chiba, Joe Hisaishi, Katsuhiro Otomo, Keiichi Hara, and more. A similar award was gifted to Hatsune Miku's developer Hiroyuki Ito several years ago, so you can see why these government honors are a big deal.

As for Takahashi, she is simply working as usual amidst the honor. The artist has been drawing manga since the late 1970s, and her passion for the medium hasn't faltered. She is known the world over for her fantastical tales with her most famous works being Inuyasha and Ranma 1/2. So if there is anyone worthy of this medal, Takahashi is at the top of that list.

HT - ANN