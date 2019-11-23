New Poll Reveals Inuyasha’s Most Popular Characters

Rumiko Takahashi has become a legend in the world of manga and anime thanks to her creation of several legendary franchises that create some of the most well known characters in the medium. From Inuyasha to Ranma 1/2 to Mao, Takahashi has easily blended the world of the mundane with the magical, merging our world with that of demons and sorcery. In a recent poll performed by the publication Nippon Housou Kyoukai, aka NHK, Takahashi’s characters went head to head against one another.

The poll, which was translated and shared by the online news source of Anime News Network, asked fans which characters from the renown manga artist are the most popular to date, with Inuyasha of course taking the number one spot as the half-demon’s anime franchise continues to gain popularity years after its conclusion!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below Inuyasha, the characters of Lamb, Sesshomaru, and Shampoo followed as the most popular characters from within her wheelhouse, showing just how diverse and colorful each of Takahashi’s worlds were during her history of creating manga.

An additional poll was also held for fans to choose which series overall were the most popular from Rumiko, with Inuyasha once again taking home the victory when it came to popularity among fans. With around 30 series listed, it’s clear that Takahashi has had a busy life, creating an insurmountable number of franchises.

Takahashi recently released her latest manga in the form of Mao, a tale that follows a young woman coming into contact with a mysterious swordsman who is mired in a world of supernatural creatures and feats.

What was your favorite character created by Rumiko Takahashi? Do you want to see Inuyasha return in some form or fashion in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Inuyasha!

Originally created by Rumiko Takahashi for Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1996, Inuyasha’s synopsis reads as follows: “After falling into an old well and into ancient Japan, Kagome discovers that her destiny is linked to the dog-like half demon called Inuyasha! As Kagome learns more about her connection to the past and to Inuyasha, she comes into conflict with the terrible demons that are drawn to the Shikon Jewel, including Inuyasha’s own half brother, Sesshomaru. Finding the shards of the Shikon Jewel is going to require powerful magic, strange allies, and a strong heart. Kagome’s got plenty of heart, but she’s going to need Inuyasha’s help for the rest of it, and he may not be so willing to lend a hand!”