Inuyasha Sequel, Yashahime, Shares New Key Visual

No one ever expected Inuyasha to make an anime comeback, but that is what the series plans to do this year. Fans were stunned months ago when creator Rumiko Takahashi confirmed she was working on a sequel to her iconic love story. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will follow the next generation of Feudal Era characters, so you can see why fans are hyped to get a new piece of key art.

The artwork surfaced on social media recently after its publication in a Japanese magazine. The visual takes up a whole print spread, and it gives fans an in-depth look at the final designs for Inuyasha's daughter and Sesshomaru's twins.

You can see the key art below as Inuyasha's kid stands to the very left. The girl, who is named Moroha, is dressed just like her dad. Donning a red cloak and uniform, Moroha is the spitting image of Inuyasha and her mother Kagome. The black hair and facial features all come from Kagome, but Moroha's wicked grin belongs to Inuyasha all the way.

As for the two righthand characters, Towa and Setsuna couldn't look more different in color. The twins are remarkably similar when it comes to facial features and stature, but Towa is rocking white-and-red hair like her father. The short hairstyle works perfectly with Towa's suit, but Setsuna rocks a different look from her sister.

After all, the girl is dressed in the usual garb of a demon slayer. The blue armored suit fits Setsuna well, and she has her long brown-and-red hair tied back for battle. So while these sisters may look different, it is hard to overlook their familial ties.

So far, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is slated to premiere later this year barring any delays. A slew of shows have been postponed in the last few months due to COVID-19, so fans are hoping Inuyasha's sequel escapes such a delay.

