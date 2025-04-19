New Detective Conan Movie Has an Incredible Opening Box Office

Case Closed continues its reign at the Japanese box office with its latest iteration. The newest film in the franchise, Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback, has surpassed the opening day box office numbers for the previous film in the series, The Million-dollar Pentagram. One-eyed Flashback opened on April 18th and made 1.05 billion yen at the box office, the equivalent of 7.4 million USD. Those opening numbers are larger than The Million-dollar Pentagram‘s first day box office in April 2024. The Million-dollar Pentagram still opened at an impressive 960 million yen, around $6.26 million. The 2024 film would ultimately accumulate around 15 billion yen at the Japanese box office, becoming the highest-grossing Japanese movie in 2024. It’s also currently the highest-grossing Case Closed motion picture yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One-eyed Flashback‘s bigger box office opening could mean the new movie makes even more money than The Million-dollar Pentagram. If the newest film continues tracking well at the Japanese theaters, it has a good shot of surpassing Million-dollar Pentagram‘s 15 million yen gross and becoming the highest-grossing Detective Conan film so far. One-eyed Flashback‘s success at the theaters supports the idea of the Case Closed franchise’s continuous momentum, transforming into one of the biggest Japanese media franchises globally.

TMS Entertainment

Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback Makes 1 Billion Yen in One Day

One-eyed Flashback‘s domination at the box office shouldn’t take away the growing appreciation the Case Closed franchise has accumulated in Japan. The manga and anime adaptations are some of the longest-lasting media in their respective fields, with both the Case Closed manga and anime reaching their respective 30th anniversary. The franchise has always been a staple within Japanese pop culture, but its recent rise in the Japanese box office showcases how the series continues to stay relevant and become more popular. The Case Closed brand has now evolved past its niche appeal, reaching a global relevance it never had before.

Anime continues to grow exceptionally around the world, with 2025 set to become the biggest year for the medium yet. Companies notice how much money anime makes and are now taking steps for fans throughout the world to experience it. Despite this recent anime push, the Detective Conan films don’t generally receive nationwide releases in the States. Whereas other anime brands get substantial theatrical pushes in the West, like Dragon Ball and Demon Slayer, Case Closed is still viewed as too niche in the Americas to receive the same treatment. Fans should still expect One-eyed Flashback to release in a limited theatrical window or at special events like a convention.

Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback has the infamous boy detective tag along with a colleague’s investigation in an avalanche at the snowy mountains of Mt. Miho in Yatsugatake. At the center of the mystery is Police Officer Kansuke Yamato, who was pursuing a mysterious man in the mountains. He loses an eye to the mysterious man before being swallowed up by the avalanche. Kansuke then suddenly reappears at the National Astronomical Observatory, setting up the story of Detective Conan’s latest case.

H/T: Anime News Network