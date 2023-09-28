Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Hopes to Do More Spin-Offs

Invincible is currently in the works on returning to Amazon Prime Video with Season 2 of the series later this Fall, and the creator behind it all, Robert Kirkman, revealed that he is hoping to have more spin-offs focusing on characters like the recent Invincible: Atom Eve special episode. Invincible made a major impact with the first season of the series not long ago, and it wasn't too long after that a Season 2 was confirmed to be in the works. But what was a surprise was the special extra episode fans have gotten while waiting to see the next season.

Invincible: Atom Eve was a special episode helping to tease what's to come in the next season of the full TV series, and speaking with IGN, Invincible creator (and executive producer for the TV series) Robert Kirkman revealed that he was hopeful to do more episodes like the Atom Eve special as it adds to the overall structure of the show. But as of now is thankful to Prime Video that the team was able to do an extra special at all.

More Invincible Spin-Off Episodes?

"I love that [Amazon Prime Video] gave us the latitude to do this one," Kirkman began. "I think that it's kind of an unusual thing to be able to just do a fun one-off episode. So, it's something I'm very fortunate that we were able to do, and I think it adds a lot to the overall structure of the show. It's nice to be able to have this side episode that spotlights a cool character, so I'm hopeful that we'll be able to do more, and I'm very thankful that we got to do this one."

There are lots of characters in the Invincible universe overall, and thus there would be plenty of opportunities for fleshing out through future special episodes should the opportunity arise. But as for now, Invincible Season 2 is now on track for a release with Amazon Prime Video on November 3rd. You can catch up with the first season there, and they tease it as such:

"Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

