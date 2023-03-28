Invincible Producer Seth Rogen Speaks Out on the Prime Video Show's Success (Exclusive)

Seth Rogen is heaping praise on the animated Invincible series on Prime Video. The actor is an executive producer of Invincible alongside creator Robert Kirkman, and the show quickly became a breakout hit for the Amazon streaming service. While producing the second season of Invincible is surely a time-consuming job, Seth Rogen has also found time to voice Donkey Kong in Universal Pictures' The Super Mario Bros. Movie. A live-action Invincible movie is in the development stage, so we wondered what Rogen's thoughts were on how the success of the animated Prime Video series has influenced the upcoming movie.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Seth Rogen for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, where Rogen was asked the question of how the animated Invincible has influenced the movie, if at all. "It actually has a lot," Rogen said. "[Invincible] was something not a lot of people, in general, had heard of before the animated series. There was a live-action 'take' that was different from the animated 'take,' as it were. And then the animated show came out that was very faithful to the comic and was incredibly popular."

He continued, "At that point, it seemed like maybe doing a live-action take that was good but very different would be weird, and maybe not acknowledging the things that people liked about the animated version. Then in our heads, the live-action 'take' seemed more like it should feel like a live-action adaptation of the cartoon. Which is a direct adaptation of the comic."

Robert Kirkman Gives Update on Live-Action Invincible Movie

In a conversation with ComicBook.com to look back on 20 years of Invincible, Kirkman stressed that the film adaptation of the series is still in the pipeline. Although he didn't commit to when any substantial new updates on the movie might come about, Kirkman added that the success of the TV series has only helped when it comes to moving the project along at Universal.

"We're very much still working on that," Kirkman said of the live-action movie. "Sometimes movies take a little bit longer. I think it's safe to say, if anything, the show has just helped that immensely. People are very excited about that movie potential at Universal. So we're riding that excitement and trying to push things forward as quickly as possible."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuts in theaters on April 5th. Season 2 of Invincible is expected to premiere in late 2023.