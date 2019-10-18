Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon OVA Shares New Stills

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Made its surprise return as part of the Summer anime season, and the second season was so well received that a third was already confirmed right after the second had wrapped. But it’s going to be awhile before we get this third season, so in the meantime we have a new OVA special to look forward to much like how the first season released a special shortly after its initial release. And like that first season’s OVA, the second one is going to be pretty heavy on the fanservice by the looks of the early promotional materials for it.

As shared by Moetron News on Twitter, new stills from the upcoming DanMachi OVA showcase a beach like setting for the episode that will surely be welcome by fans. The preview images here tease that many of the fan-favorites will be involved in it, including the newest addition to the Hestia Familia, Sanjouno Haruhime.

“DanMachi” OVA screencaps; release date: January 29th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ks7sXKmFzJ — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) October 18, 2019

The first OVA involved some hot springs, so it only makes sense that the anime will make a detour with a beach episode for the second OVA. Currently scheduled for a release in Japan on January 29th, 2020, there currently is no word on whether or not this will be available for those in other territories. But given the popularity of the anime, and the fact that the first OVA eventually received an English language release, the second will most likely hit our shores next year too.

But if not, at least there’s a whole new season to look forward to. Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III is currently on track for a release in Summer 2020. Many of the plot details are still being kept under wraps, but it will involved new character Wiene in a full capacity. Fans saw this mysterious new addition at the end of the second season, so there’s much more in store it seems.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls. There’s a new movie too, and you can find out spoiler-free review of it here.