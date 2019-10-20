Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon OVA Debuts First Trailer

Although it was a long wait between the first and second seasons of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, the anime has come back with a vengeance after a near five year wait with not only a well received second season, but a quickly confirmed third season as well. But that won’t be the only new anime goodness from this franchise as the series will briefly return with a new OVA special before the third season begins next Summer. Now fans have gotten a much better look at what to expect with the first trailer for the new anime.

SB Creative recently revealed the trailer during the recent GA Fes 2019 event, and along with a short recap of the second season (and re-confirmation of the third), fans get a few brief looks at the upcoming beach episode adventure that the Hestia Familia will be out on.

The new OVA is currently scheduled to premiere January 29th, 2020 in Japan. Set before the events of the third season — which is currently on track for a Summer 2020 release — the OVA features a returning cast and staff as the Hestia Familia of Bell, Welf, Lili, Mikoto, and Hestia herself head to an uninhabited island for a vacation along with Ryu and Ais. Miach has prepared some things for their vacation, but the events will probably be full of a lot more shenanigans than its fan-service laden teases suggest.

There’s currently no word on an English language release for the new OVA, unfortunately, but there just might be one given the popularity of the series’ previous releases. The first OVA eventually became available for streaming as well, so this might not be far behind.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls. There’s a new movie too, and you can find out spoiler-free review of it here.