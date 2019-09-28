Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Shares Poster for New Season, OVA

After a few years of silence, fans had thought Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? was one of the many promising anime franchises that never was able to pick itself back up once the first season came to an end. But they were suddenly surprised last year when it was confirmed that the anime would finally be coming back for a second season. Now cede second season has wrapped with the latest episode, and thankfully it’s not going to be so long of a wait before the third season comes our way.

Not only is a third season coming, but the anime will be releasing a new OVA project in Japan on January 29th next year. This will be the perfect way to tie fans over until the third season launches in full next Summer. You can find the first beachy poster for the new OVA below.

The official Twitter account for the series revealed that the new OVA will include special goods such as illustrations by character designer Shigeki Kimoto, a new written story from original creator Fujino Omori, an exclusive booklet, and much more. Although there’s not many details as to what fans can expect from the OVA, this beachy visual for the project seems to tease it will be more in line with the hot springs, fan-service laden special OVA released shortly after the first season.

The second season wrapped on September 27th, and the third has been officially dubbed as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III. The new season will feature more of the mysterious new character teased during the finale, Wiene, who will be voiced by Rina Hidaka when the new season premieres. The series revealed its logo on the official Twitter account as well, and you can see it below:

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls. There’s a new movie too, and you can find out spoiler-free review of it here.