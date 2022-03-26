Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Reveals Season 4 Release Window

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? previously announced it would be returning for Season 4 some time this year, and has finally revealed when fans can expect to see the new episodes! The third season of the series was hit with some unfortunate scheduling delays due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, and thus aired during the Fall 2020 schedule rather than the Summer opening it had planned at first. This meant that with the announcement that a fourth season was already in the works, there was no real way to guess when the new episodes would actually premiere.

As part of Warner Bros. Japan’s line up for AnimeJapan 2022, it was confirmed that Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will be debuting Season 4 as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule. There is unfortunately no concrete release date just yet, but this release window means the new episodes will be kicking off some time in July. With the Summer schedule getting packed with some major returns, there are bound to be all sorts of anime vying for your attention. You can find the official release window announcement below:

https://twitter.com/danmachi_anime/status/1507507624597667842?s=20&t=2ahPBGD728x6AxfBH9CcKA

If you wanted to catch up with Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? before the new season hits this Summer, you can now find all three seasons (which you can currently also find on Hulu), its OVA specials, and Arrow of the Orion feature film streaming with HIDIVE. The series is officially described as such, “In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the underground labyrinth known as the Dungeon. But Bell Cranel, novice adventurer, has bigger plans than riches and glory; he fights monsters in the hope of having a fateful encounter with a girl. When this happens, it doesn’t go exactly as he planned. Thus begins the story of an unlikely pair, a boy and a goddess, both trying to prove themselves, both eager to reach their goals.”

