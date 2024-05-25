Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 Trailer Released

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? will be making its comeback later this year with Season 5 of the anime, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's next with its first trailer! The fourth season of the anime came to an end with the quick announcement that the next season was already in the works, and that's no surprise considering how big of a hit franchise this anime has become since it first made its debut. With the next season teasing more interactions with Freya in the coming arc, fans can't wait to see what's coming.

Previously confirming a release some time later this Fall, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc has shared its very first trailer revealing many of the new faces from Freya's Familia. These include Ryokan Koyanagi as Ottar, Taku Yashiro as Allen Fromel, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hedin Selland, Yusuke Kobayashi as Hogni Ragnar, Taichi Ichikawa as the Gulliver Brothers, and Haruka Shiraishi as Horn. You can check out the first trailer for the coming season below.

How to Watch DanMachi Season 5

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc will be premiering later this Fall, and will be exclusively streaming its episodes with HIDIVE in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. As for what to expect from the coming arc, HIDIVE teases Season 5 of the anime as such:

"Goddess Festival—A fruit festival that brings the labyrinth city of Orario to life. Goddesses symbolizing fertility are enshrined on the altar, and among them is the Goddess of Beauty. Bell Cranel, who has survived and returned to his daily life from the dead depths of the dungeon, is here and ready to enjoy the bustle of the Goddess Festival until he receives a letter from a girl at a small bar in a corner of Orario."

Hideki Tachibana returns from the previous season to direct for J.C. Staff, with Fujino Omoi and Hideki Shirane writing the scripts, Shigeki Kimoto designing the characters, and Keiji Inai composing the music. The voice cast from the previous seasons will be returning as well. If you wanted to catch up with the anime so far, you can now find the franchise's previous four seasons, OVA specials, and Arrow of the Orion feature film streaming with HIDIVE.