Is This How Live-Action Goku Should Look?

Dragon Ball‘s Goku has one of the most iconic and recognizable character designs in popular culture — but of course there will always be debate when it comes to adapting any animated character into live-action.

Fan artist Datrini took to Reddit yesterday with a design of his own, giving a photorealistic take on Goku that retains his hair and wardrobe while giving him a more real-world look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the comments in the Reddit thread often boil down to “it isn’t exactly as I would have expected Goku,” with a some criticism that he’s too traditionally handsome and square-jawed to feel quite right for the character (there’s at least one “Abercrombie & Fitch model” comment).

In any case, the image itself is well-rendered. You can check it out below and see for yourself whether or not you like this take on Goku…!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Earlier today, fans got news that the first-look footage from Dragon Ball Super will be released between July and October.

It has only been a couple of months since Dragon Ball Super went off air. Toei Animation brought the TV series to a close in March, leaving shonen fans wondering what was next for the storied franchise. However, December will bring a reprieve for those fans as Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie will drop that month.