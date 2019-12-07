Isekai Quartet Season 2 Reveals Release Date, Theme Song Details

After surprising Isekai genre fans earlier this year, Kadokawa will be bringing all of their light novels turned anime favorites back for a second season of the Isekai Quartet crossover anime series. Placing all of these heroes from another world in another world, the series saw each of the protagonists from Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Saga of Tanya the Evil, and Overlord bounce off of one each in a chibi-style school setting against their will.

The first season hilariously ended up with all of them resigning to their new fate as they begin to enjoy school life, and that school life will be continuing with a second season that has recently been confirmed by the series’ official Twitter account to premiere on January 14th in Japan.

While there has yet to be an official confirmation that the second season has been licensed, you can currently find the first season of Isekai Quartet streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. They describe it as such, “The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren’t any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they’ll get up to in this collection of shorts!”

The theme song for the second season does not yet have a title, but it’s been confirmed that it will be once again performed by Satoshi Hino, Jun Fukushima, Yusuke Kobayashi, and Aoi Yuki as Overlord’s Ains Ooal Gown, Konosuba’s Kazuma, Re:Zero’s Subaru, and Saga of Tanya the Evil’s Tanya respectively.

The new ending theme will be performed by Sumire Uesaka, Rie Takahashi, Inori Minase, and Saori Hayami as Overlord’s Shalltear Bloodfallen, Konosuba’s Megumin, Re:Zero’s Rem, and Saga of Tanya the Evil’s Viktoriya Ivanovna “Visha” Serebryakov respectively. This is a shake-up from the first season’s ending theme, which featured main heroines Aqua, Albedo, Emilia, and Tanya instead.

The second season will be bringing in more Isekai franchises going forward, and the newest addition to the group is Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo from the recent hit The Rising of the Shield Hero. They are the group that was teased to be transferring in at the end of the first season, but then again, it could be another franchise entirely that was being teased instead. But we’ll know for sure next month!