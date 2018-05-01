Izuku Meets Marvel In This Adorable ‘My Hero Academia’ Mash-Up

When it comes to heroes, Marvel Studios has a lock on the genre with its all-mighty Avengers. Fans were reminded of how intense the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become with the recent premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, but the team isn’t the only superhero squad representing these days.

No, My Hero Academia is also holding a banner up for all you superhero fans, and this adorable mash-up just brought two of these universes’ top heroes together.

Over on Deviant Art, an artist by the name of Pencil Head 7 gave their take on a Marvel mash-up with My Hero Academia. The work, which can be seen here, shows Izuku Midoriya after the boy headed to the US to check out its Pro Heroes, and he can’t help but fanboy when he meets Captain America.

Clearly, Captain America inspires the same kind of awe All Might brings to the young superhero. The user of One For All may be Midoriya’s hero, but the lore behind Captain America is hard to overlook. So, can you really blame the boy for geeking out?

This fan-art definitely gives fans an idea of what a true Marvel mash-up with My Hero Academia could do, but the franchises have come together for real before. In fact, the anime is currently doing cross-promotions for Avengers: Infinity War in Japan to hype the film abroad. The shonen anime released a slew of tie-in trailers that saw its heroes-in-training do school reports on the Avengers, and who did Izuku pick? Well, if you guessed anybody other than Captain America, then you would be wrong.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

