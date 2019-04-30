Tokyo Ghoul Creator’s Next Project Coming to Nintendo Switch

Tokyo Ghoul came to an end last year, so fans have been anxious to see what Sui Ishida’s next project would be. Turns out its a dramatic shift from what Ishida has previously worked on as the prominent creator has been working on a collaboration project with Japanese media company Broccoli that’s gearing up for a release on Nintendo Switch. Titled Jack Jeanne, the game features designs and concepts by Ishida.

Coming to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020, Jack Jeanne will feature both visual novel and rhythm game elements as it follows a girl attending a drama school. You can check out a teaser video for the project above, and a key visual for it below.

Sui Ishida created the original premise, provided the character designs, world design, in-game illustrations, and even some insert lyrics for the game. When the project was originally revealed earlier this year (without confirmation of what it actually was), Ishida noted how he was working on Jack Jeanne for three years alongside his work on Tokyo Ghoul.

Shin Towada, who worked on Tokyo Ghoul‘s spin-off novels, worked on the game’s scenario with Ishida, Akira Kosemura will be composing the music, Lownine developed concept art, Seishiro is credited for choreography, and Broccoli and Happinet will be developing the game. According to Anime News Network, Happinet noted that they have plans to expand Jack Jeanne to bring the game into anime, mobile phones, and special events and merchandise but have yet to confirm whether or not these plans are in the works.

Jack Jeanne‘s story follows Kisa Tachibana, a young girl who gave up a career in theater but soon attends a drama school, Univers Drama School. It’s an elite school for male actors who perform in plays in both traditional male (known as “Jack” roles) and traditional female roles (known as “Jeanne” roles). If Tachibana wants to stay enrolled in the school, she has to land the starring role in the school’s big end of year play all while hiding she’s actually a girl.

