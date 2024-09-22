Jack Skellington Gets a Hot Anime Makeover with Twisted Wonderland's Help

Day by day, we are getting closer to Halloween, and that means Jack Skellington is everywhere you look. The star of The Nightmare Before Christmas is no stranger to publicity, and his time in the spotlight doubles during October. More than a decade after his debut, Jack has become an icon of all thing spooky, and the Disney icon has a devoted fanbase. And today, those fans are doing a double take because Jack has been given a hot anime makeover courtesy of Twisted Wonderland.

Yes, you read that right. Jack Skellington, everyone's favorite festive skeleton, is coming to Twisted Wonderland. Today, the team at Disney released a new teaser for the mobile game, and it is there fans are given a peek at its next book. It seems Twisted Wonderland is ready to bring Jack Skellington into the fold as the game asks fans to "witness an enchanted nightmare" this Halloween.

Why Add Jack Skellington?

As you can see above, the Twisted Wonderland promo taps another Disney IP and gives its iconic characters an anime makeover. From Alice in Wonderland to Hercules and Lion King, Twisted Wonderland has explored a number of top-tier franchises. With help from Aniplex, Twisted Wonderland takes famous faces from Disney and turns the legends into anime characters. Of course, the team does its best to make these makeovers as hot as possible, and Jack is living proof. Aniplex wanted to turn the skeleton into a heartthrob, so can you imagine what the team could do with Oogie Boogie?

(Photo: Aniplex)

With Twisted Wonderland expanding by the day, it is no surprise that Jack has joined the party. The game is preparing for a major Halloween event, and when it comes to Disney, no title could be more appropriate than The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 1993 movie was once distanced from Disney given its dark tone, but these days, the media company is all about Halloween Town. From Jack to Sally, the world's obsession with The Nightmare Before Christmas is bigger than ever. So really, it was just a matter of time before Jack was brought into Twisted Wonderland.

What Is Twisted Wonderland?

Now for those curious about the game itself, Aniplex brought Twisted Wonderland to life in 2020, and it has since become a top title for the publisher. Developed by f4samurai, Twisted Wonderland features truly stunning artwork thanks to Yana Toboso, the creator of Black Butler. The game is a gacha title that follows a female character named Yuu as they enter a magical world through a mysterious mirror. It is there Yuu finds herself at Night Raven College, and after a small mix up, they start studying at the prestigious school.

As for the college, it is made up of seven different dormitories based on a different Disney villain. For instance, the Octavinelle Dorm is inspired by Ursula from The Little Mermaid while Scarabia is tied to Jafar from Aladdin. From Maleficent to Hades and Scar, Twisted Wonderland puts its focus on the darker side of Disney. Now, Jack Skellington is about to expand that focus with a Halloween event. So if you have not checked out the game just yet, Twisted Wonderland can be found on mobile right now. Plus, it has an anime series on hand which you can stream on Disney+ and/or Hulu depending on your region.

What do you think about this Twisted Wonderland update? Do you approve of Jack Skellington's anime makeover? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.